TOWER Price Tops $0.0817 on Top Exchanges (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a total market cap of $19.42 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOWER alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00237837 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.