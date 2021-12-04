Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 13,717,983 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

