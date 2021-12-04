Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Shares of LON TOWN opened at GBX 134.25 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.75. Town Centre Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The firm has a market cap of £71.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.