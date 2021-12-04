Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.77 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

