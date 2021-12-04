Tranquility Partners LLC Has $699,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of New Mountain Finance worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 79.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 107,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 465,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NMFC opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

