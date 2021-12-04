Tranquility Partners LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

IWN opened at $160.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $126.83 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

