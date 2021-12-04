Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,571,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $138.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

