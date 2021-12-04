Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 243.57 ($3.18).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

LON BBOX opened at GBX 241.15 ($3.15) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.98. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.