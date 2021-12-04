Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to announce $859.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.40 million to $867.57 million. Tronox reported sales of $783.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Tronox stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. 1,150,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,680. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Tronox has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 448.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,891,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tronox by 47.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after acquiring an additional 738,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Tronox by 157.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 721,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

