Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCNNF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

