TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “
Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDS. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.
