TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDS. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.