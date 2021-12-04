Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. 141,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,506. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

