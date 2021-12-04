Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Hand bought 235,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.