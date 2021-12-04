Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $57,812.50 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $57,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $71,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,781.25.

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

