U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 247,100 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 631,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

In other news, Director Randall D. Keys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,490. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

