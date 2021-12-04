U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 247,100 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 631,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of USEG stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.
In other news, Director Randall D. Keys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,490. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.