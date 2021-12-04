U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

USPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH stock opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,589,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.