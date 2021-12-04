Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $35,595.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

