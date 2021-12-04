UBS Group Downgrades ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) to Neutral

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Thursday. ASR Nederland has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.
About ASR Nederland
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.