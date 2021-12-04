Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in November

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of UURAF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

