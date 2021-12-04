Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in November

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of UURAF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.36.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
