Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.700-$17.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $16.70-$17.10 EPS.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,045. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

