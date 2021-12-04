Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Down 27.5% in November

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 98,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $110,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $117,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Ultralife by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $82.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.55. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

