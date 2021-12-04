UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Gap Down to $100.58

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.58, but opened at $97.51. UMB Financial shares last traded at $102.40, with a volume of 613 shares.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $691,261. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UMB Financial by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after buying an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.