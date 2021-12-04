Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,750 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,240.91 ($55.41).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,883 ($50.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The firm has a market cap of £99.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.26. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,902.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,080.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

