Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $17.19 on Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $10.79 billion and $772.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.19 or 0.00034966 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mint Club (MINT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,915,721 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

