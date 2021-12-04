Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $1,170,987.30 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $1,170,987.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ruth Ann Keene also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $146.88 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

