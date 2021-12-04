Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $350.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.55.

Shares of UPST opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.71. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.49. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,012,031 shares of company stock valued at $470,946,477 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Upstart by 16.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

