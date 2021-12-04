Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Acquires $71,950.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Timothy Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $71,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UTZ opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after acquiring an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 725,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.