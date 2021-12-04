Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $327.43. 270,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,062. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.44. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 116.17%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

