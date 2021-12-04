Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $17.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.47.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

VALE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,837,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,966,213. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Analysts expect that Vale will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vale by 120.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 1,414,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

