Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.57

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.57 and traded as low as $17.19. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 285,115 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.