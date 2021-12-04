VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUZZ opened at $23.42 on Friday. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

