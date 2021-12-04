Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $163.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

