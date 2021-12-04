Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $55.59 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

