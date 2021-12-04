Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

