Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 31,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,125,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,564,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $62.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

