Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.89% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOG opened at $201.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.05. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $172.09 and a 52-week high of $219.31.

