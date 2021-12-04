VeChain Achieves Market Cap of $6.15 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and $927.98 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009061 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

