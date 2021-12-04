Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Vector Group worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,484,000 after purchasing an additional 831,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,661,000 after buying an additional 143,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after buying an additional 98,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after buying an additional 83,849 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 973,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

VGR opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.17. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

