Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $282.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $296.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.68.

VEEV opened at $249.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.50 and its 200 day moving average is $306.80. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,839. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

