Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $47.16 on Friday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.