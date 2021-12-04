Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVHI. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 414,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,441,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 531.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period.

BATS:LVHI opened at $25.57 on Friday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

