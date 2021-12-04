Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

