Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,370 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,307 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $30.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

