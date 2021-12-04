Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 150,156 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 96.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,156 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Masco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

MAS stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

