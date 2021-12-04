Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,144,000 after buying an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

NYSE PKG opened at $133.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.