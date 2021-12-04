Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $145.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

