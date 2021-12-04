Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.3-$953.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.88 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

VRNT stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.63.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

