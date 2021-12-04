Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRCA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

