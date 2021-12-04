Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $31.41. 9,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 401,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.52.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,040,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

