Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Erste Group downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

